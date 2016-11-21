Nov 21 Shanghai Conant Optics Co Ltd :

* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 1.23 billion yuan in total

* Says co's top shareholder Fei Zhengxiang's stake in co was diluted to 26.21 percent down from 55.03 percent

* Zhangshu-based investment management LLP raises stake in co to 18.48 percent up from 0 percent

* Two asset management plans of Shenzhen-based capital management firm raises stake in co to 7.79 percent and 6.91 percent respectively

* Another Zhangshu-based investment management LLP raises stake in co to 6.82 percent up from 0 percent

* Chen Yonglan raises stake in co to 4.70 percent

* Liu Tao raises stake in co to 4.56 percent

* Shareholding structure changes occurred as the results of new shares issuance for firm acquisition and fund raising

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rrRFzN

