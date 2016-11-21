Nov 21 Shanghai Conant Optics Co Ltd
:
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises
1.23 billion yuan in total
* Says co's top shareholder Fei Zhengxiang's stake in co was
diluted to 26.21 percent down from 55.03 percent
* Zhangshu-based investment management LLP raises stake in
co to 18.48 percent up from 0 percent
* Two asset management plans of Shenzhen-based capital
management firm raises stake in co to 7.79 percent and 6.91
percent respectively
* Another Zhangshu-based investment management LLP raises
stake in co to 6.82 percent up from 0 percent
* Chen Yonglan raises stake in co to 4.70 percent
* Liu Tao raises stake in co to 4.56 percent
* Shareholding structure changes occurred as the results of
new shares issuance for firm acquisition and fund raising
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rrRFzN
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)