BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Nov 21 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 396 million yuan to jointly set up a bank in Beijing with 10 partners
* Says it to hold 9.9 percent stake in the bank
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c1Y7jo
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility