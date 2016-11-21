UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Shanghai Xuerong Bio-Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.33 billion yuan ($192.86 million) in private placement of shares to fund production projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fimyeb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8963 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.