* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Youngwoo DSP Co Ltd :
* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1(1 bonus share for each share held)to shareholders of record on Dec. 6
* Says total amount is 6.1 million bonus shares
* Expected listing date is Dec. 28
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qO0Yyq
(Beijing Headline News)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility