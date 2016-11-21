BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Beijing Century Real Technology Co Ltd :
* Says co completes acquisition of 66.5 percent stake in a Suzhou-based IT company and holds a totaling 96.5 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T4mOTK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility