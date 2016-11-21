BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 SK NO.3 Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says Brain Asset Management Co., Ltd has acquired 680,000 shares of the company, representing a 18.9 percent stake
* Says Brain Asset Management Co., Ltd holds 18.9 percent stake in the company, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/H8T0uW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.