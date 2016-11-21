BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Citech Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 5th unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 1 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says maturity date is Feb. 21, 2019
* Conversion price is 879 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/U5fngr
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility