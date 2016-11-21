BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Apex Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit Ninestar Group Co Ltd plans to apply for up to $1.5 billion short-term bridge loans
* Says unit Ninestar Lexmark Co Ltd plans to apply for up to $1.78 billion loans
* Says loans are for supporting its planned acquisition of Lexmark International Inc
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fwejcn
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.