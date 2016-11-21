Nov 21 Citech Co Ltd :

* Says it will acquire 20,000 shares of Roadwise Co.,Ltd, which is engaged in web for education, APP development, mobile platform development and digital contents development, to increase sales and improve profitability

* Says transaction amount is 1.5 billion won

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(20,000 shares) in Roadwise Co.,Ltd, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/L0SJfy

