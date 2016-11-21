BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Cave Interactive Co Ltd :
* Says it entered into agreement with S.Korea-based firm KM BOX Co., Ltd. to jointly promote the smartphone native game business in S.Korea
* Says the business in S.Korea will start from the spring of 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/APAzHO
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility