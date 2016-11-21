BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 NCXX Group Inc :
* Says it completed share repurchase plan disclosed on Feb. 12, with a result of 20,400 shares repurchased for 10.3 million yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/moYJQI
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility