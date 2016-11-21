Nov 21 Cosmo Advanced Materials & Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest 1.18 billion won to set up a joint venture in China, named Shandong New Powder Cosmo Am&T.Co.,Ltd, for business diversity

* The joint venture will be capitalized as 5.91 billion won

* Says it will provide technical support and hold 20 percent stake in the joint venture, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RvRBhp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)