UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Cosmo Advanced Materials & Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 1.18 billion won to set up a joint venture in China, named Shandong New Powder Cosmo Am&T.Co.,Ltd, for business diversity
* The joint venture will be capitalized as 5.91 billion won
* Says it will provide technical support and hold 20 percent stake in the joint venture, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RvRBhp
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.