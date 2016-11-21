BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Starts Proceed Investment Corp :
* Says it completes acquisition of trust beneficial rights of 15 properties located in Japan on Nov. 21, at totaling 24.08 billion yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zjPWdG
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.