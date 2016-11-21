BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Shinwa Art Auction Co Ltd :
* Says it will take over solar power generating business from unit since December
* Says it will invest 150 million yen in land acquisition and construction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3KRRPJ
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility