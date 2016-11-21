BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Nihon Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Says its unit NE Mobile Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. to withdraw from content service business and solution business in India
* Says the unit will be dissolved and liquidated
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0TVtdS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility