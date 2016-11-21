UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Daidoh Ltd :
* Says it to buy 65 percent voting rights in Italy-based firm Pontetorto S.p.A., from Victoria S.p.A, Enrico Banci and Luigi Banci
* Says transaction price of totally 2,462 million yen (including advisory cost)
* Says transaction effective date of Nov. 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/py7UUg
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.