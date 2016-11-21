BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd :
* Says a Tianjin-based investment firm has sold 3.1 percent stake in the company from Nov. 8 to Nov. 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0H1RkQ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility