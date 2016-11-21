BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp :
* Says it will sell its entire 4.6 million shares of petrochemical firm for T$460.6 million
* Says it will sell its entire 5.4 million shares of chemical fiber firm for T$516.9 million
* Says the co will hold no stake in the two firms after the selling
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ogy06r; goo.gl/uL1Kf1
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility