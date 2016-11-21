Nov 21 Digital Optics Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 12th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and investment fund

* Says maturity date is Nov. 21, 2019, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 4,710 won per share

