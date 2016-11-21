BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Bank of Nanjing :
* Says it completed issuing 20 billion yuan 2016 1st tranche financial bonds on Nov. 17
* Says bond A is 10 billion yuan with a term of three years and coupon rate is 3.3 percent, bond B is 10 billion yuan with a term of five years and coupon rate is 3.45 percent
