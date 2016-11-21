Nov 21 Bank of Nanjing :

* Says it completed issuing 20 billion yuan 2016 1st tranche financial bonds on Nov. 17

* Says bond A is 10 billion yuan with a term of three years and coupon rate is 3.3 percent, bond B is 10 billion yuan with a term of five years and coupon rate is 3.45 percent

