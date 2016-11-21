BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 GMO Pepabo Inc :
* Says it will merge its wholly owned unit GMO Pepabo OC, Inc. on Jan. 1, 2017
* Says the co will forgive a part of the debts in the unit
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pWype6
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility