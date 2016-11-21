BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Pci-Suntek Technology Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 267.4 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Nov 28
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility