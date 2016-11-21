BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Jaeyoung Solutec Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent on Nov. 21, for wide angle lens system for camera of vehicle
* Patent application number is 10-2014-0058252
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/fDXoY4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility