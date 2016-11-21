BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Axiomtek :
* Says it cut the size of 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$420 million
* Says the plan was disclosed on May 17
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hYUzbi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility