BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 10.0 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) debt financing instruments
* Says it wins bid for 40 percent stake in real estate firm for 1.37 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fJQ2Ch; bit.ly/2fwGXdo
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fJQ2Ch; bit.ly/2fwGXdo
($1 = 6.8935 Chinese yuan renminbi)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.