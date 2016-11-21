UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Dongwon F & B Co Ltd :
* Says it will merge with W Food Market Co.,Ltd, which is engaged in making and selling side dishes, to strengthen value-chain
* Merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and W Food Market Co.,Ltd
* Merger effective date is Jan. 2, 2017 and expected registered date is Jan. 2, 2017
Source text in Korean:
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.