Nov 21 Dongwon F & B Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with W Food Market Co.,Ltd, which is engaged in making and selling side dishes, to strengthen value-chain

* Merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and W Food Market Co.,Ltd

* Merger effective date is Jan. 2, 2017 and expected registered date is Jan. 2, 2017

