BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Nov 21 Woojeon Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Woojeon Vina will raise 17.14 billion won through rights issue in proceeds for facilities and operations
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility