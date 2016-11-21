BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Beijing Jingyuntong Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it invested 100 million yuan and jointly established a property insurance JV via its unit
* Says the unit holds 10 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/di3Zn8
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility