BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Nov 21 A Motion Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 16th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says maturity date is Dec. 15, 2019, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 9,110 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Xezpc4
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility