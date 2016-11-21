UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Sichuan Jiuzhou Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says its unit plans to set up a media tech JV with a Shenzhen investment center(LLP)
* Says JV's registered capital of 20 million yuan and co's unit will hold a 30 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MPa9TO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.