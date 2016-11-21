BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up an investment JV in Shanghai, with two units
* JV's registered capital of 50 million yuan and co will hold a 80 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mpC4Pj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility