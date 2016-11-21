BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell 65 percent stake in its Changzhou-based material tech unit for 5.0 million yuan
* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake in its Shanghai-based trade unit at 7.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/owCNh6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility