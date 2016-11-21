Nov 21 Deco&E Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 38th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 21, 2019, coupon rate is 4 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 1,310 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/4XqiYH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)