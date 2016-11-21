UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Deco&E Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 38th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says maturity date is Nov. 21, 2019, coupon rate is 4 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 1,310 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/4XqiYH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.