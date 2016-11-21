BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Wuxi Taiji Industry Co Ltd
* Says unit wins wafer manufacturing base construction contract worth 6.7 billion yuan ($971.87 million) in Hefei
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fwVyp7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8939 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility