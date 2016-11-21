BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 13.5 percent stake in Guangzhou internet company for 250 million yuan ($36.28 million)
* Says it plans to acquire 20 percent stake in Shanghai tech company for 250 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fKlgJM; bit.ly/2gapESN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8910 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility