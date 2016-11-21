Nov 21 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 13.5 percent stake in Guangzhou internet company for 250 million yuan ($36.28 million)

* Says it plans to acquire 20 percent stake in Shanghai tech company for 250 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fKlgJM; bit.ly/2gapESN

