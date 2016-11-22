Nov 22 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to acquire 47.7 percent stake in Wuhan Tianzhong Animal Husbandry Co Ltd for 334.0 million yuan ($48.48 million)

* Says it owns 80 percent stake in Wuhan Tianzhong after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2f11SsB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8901 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)