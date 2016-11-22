Nov 22 Daiichi Kasei Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 84.21 percent stake in the US-babsed artificial leather sale firm, Ultrafabrics LLC, at $126 million(excluding advisory expenses of 100 million yen), in mid-Feb

* Co will hold 100 percent stake in Ultrafabrics LLC up from 15.79 percent (held indirectly) after transaction

