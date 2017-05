Nov 22 Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co Ltd

* Says it has sold 9.7 million shares in Guotai Junan Securities with investment gain of 162.2 million yuan ($23.55 million) in Oct

* Says it has sold entire holding in Guotai Junan Securities as of Oct 31, 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gFa6b3

($1 = 6.8888 Chinese yuan renminbi)