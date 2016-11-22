Nov 22 Orion Corp :

* Says it will divest its food business into a new subsidiary, named Orion Corp

* Says it will change company name to Orion Holdings Corp and will be engaged in subsidiary management and investment, for holding company system transformation

* Divesture effective date is June 1, 2017 and expected registered date is June 5, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/m4dult

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)