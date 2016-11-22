Nov 22 U.S. CDC:
* North Miami beach-designated area no longer considered
area of active zika virus transmission; area is now designated
as zika cautionary area
* Says "red area" in South Miami beach to continue until 45
days pass without new cases
* Says remainder of Miami-Dade county continues to have
"yellow area" designation
* Says as of November 16, a total of 4,255 cases of zika
have been reported in the Continental United States and Hawaii
through CDC's ArboNET
* Says of 4,255 zika cases reported as of November 16 in
Continental U.S. and Hawaii, 139 are locally transmitted
mosquito-borne cases in Florida
* Of 4,255 zika cases reported in Continental U.S. and
Hawaii, 35 believed to be result of sexual transmission, 1 case
was result of lab exposure
Source text - (bit.ly/1kDKnGG)