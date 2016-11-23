BRIEF-Elders Ltd say HY sales $698.2 million
* "expects full year underlying ebit on high side of previous guidance provided in connection with eight point plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Zhejiang Sanwei Rubber Item Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 22.7 million shares at 17.55 yuan per share to raise up to 398.4 million yuan ($57.84 million) for its Shanghai IPO
ource text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gzBV40 ($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* "expects full year underlying ebit on high side of previous guidance provided in connection with eight point plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: