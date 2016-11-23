Nov 23 Zhejiang Sanwei Rubber Item Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 22.7 million shares at 17.55 yuan per share to raise up to 398.4 million yuan ($57.84 million) for its Shanghai IPO

ource text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gzBV40 ($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)