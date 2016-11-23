BRIEF-Spackman Entertainment Q1 profit US$4.7 mln
* Revenue increased 108.2% year-on-year to US$8.0 million for Q1 FY2017
Nov 23 Spero Global Co Ltd :
* Says all of its previously announced 26th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Nov. 22
* Says it raised 1 billion won in proceeds from the bond offering
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qpbo4w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Revenue increased 108.2% year-on-year to US$8.0 million for Q1 FY2017
* Qtrly net profit 53.0 million baht versus 11.2 million baht