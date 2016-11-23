BRIEF-Ratchaphruek Hospital Pcl says qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 mln baht
* Qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 million baht versus 103.9 million baht
Nov 23 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issued 500 million yuan worth financing bills with interest rate at 3.75 percent
* Says the term of the financing bills is 270 days
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/EviJH2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 million baht versus 103.9 million baht
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol