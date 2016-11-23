BRIEF-Elders Ltd say HY sales $698.2 million
* "expects full year underlying ebit on high side of previous guidance provided in connection with eight point plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 TCL Corp :
* Says it issues 2016 the third tranche super short-term debentures worth 3 billion yuan, with a term of 180 days and coupon rate of 3.37 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HinWcw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "expects full year underlying ebit on high side of previous guidance provided in connection with eight point plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: