BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Larsen & Toubro rises as much as 4.2 pct, on track for biggest daily pct gain since May 26
** L&T reported an 84 pct jump in Q2 net profit at 14.35 bln rupees ($209.6 mln); beats analysts' average expectation of 8.55 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters data
** Profit helped by one-time gain of 4.03 bln rupees from sale of its general insurance business in Sept quarter
** Company says it cut 14,000 jobs in last six months as a strategic decision to reshape under-performing businesses
** Daiwa Securities sees L&T as best-placed company in the sector to gain from a recovery in domestic investment cycle, keeps "buy" rating
** Of 39 brokerages covering the stock, 26 rates it at "buy" or equivalent rating, eight have a "hold" rating and five have rated it as "sell" or equivalent
** Stock has gained 4.2 pct this year as of Tuesday's close, outperforming the broader NSE index's 0.7 pct rise ($1 = 68.4600 Indian rupees)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade