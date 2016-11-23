** Larsen & Toubro rises as much as 4.2 pct, on track for biggest daily pct gain since May 26

** L&T reported an 84 pct jump in Q2 net profit at 14.35 bln rupees ($209.6 mln); beats analysts' average expectation of 8.55 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Profit helped by one-time gain of 4.03 bln rupees from sale of its general insurance business in Sept quarter

** Company says it cut 14,000 jobs in last six months as a strategic decision to reshape under-performing businesses

** Daiwa Securities sees L&T as best-placed company in the sector to gain from a recovery in domestic investment cycle, keeps "buy" rating

** Of 39 brokerages covering the stock, 26 rates it at "buy" or equivalent rating, eight have a "hold" rating and five have rated it as "sell" or equivalent

** Stock has gained 4.2 pct this year as of Tuesday's close, outperforming the broader NSE index's 0.7 pct rise ($1 = 68.4600 Indian rupees) (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)