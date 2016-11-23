BRIEF-Spackman Entertainment Q1 profit US$4.7 mln
* Revenue increased 108.2% year-on-year to US$8.0 million for Q1 FY2017
Nov 23 Tatwah Smartech Co., Ltd. :
* Says the controlling shareholder Cai Xiaoru sold 10.1 percent stake in the co to a Zhuhai-based investment partnership
* Says Cai Xiaoru cut stake in the co to 31.5 percent
* Says the investment partnership raised stake in the co to 10.1 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ef6lR3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Revenue increased 108.2% year-on-year to US$8.0 million for Q1 FY2017
* Qtrly net profit 53.0 million baht versus 11.2 million baht