Nov 23 Thai Central Pattana

* Expects revenue growth to be "single digit" in 2017 versus 15 percent growth in 2016, an executive says during earning presentation

* Says the slower growth is because company opened just one shopping mall this year, which will book revenue for next year

* Expects revenue growth to be "double digit" in 2018 as it plans to open three new stores in 2017 and more revenue from condominium business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)