BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
Nov 23 Thai Central Pattana
* Expects revenue growth to be "single digit" in 2017 versus 15 percent growth in 2016, an executive says during earning presentation
* Says the slower growth is because company opened just one shopping mall this year, which will book revenue for next year
* Expects revenue growth to be "double digit" in 2018 as it plans to open three new stores in 2017 and more revenue from condominium business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.