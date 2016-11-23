BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
Nov 23 Shanghai Tongda Venture Capital :
* Says it plans to list 3 percent stake in a Beijing-based media company for sale
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lj7hpy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.