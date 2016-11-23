BRIEF-Afterpay Holdings says meeting of Afterpay's shareholders approved
* Advises that Federal Court of Australia approved orders to convene a meeting of Afterpay's shareholders
Nov 23 Softmax Co Ltd :
* Says it signs contract with Show Media Group, to produce and promote musical "Oh Carol"
* Contract amount is 1.1 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Rn011c
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.