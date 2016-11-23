BRIEF-Afterpay Holdings says meeting of Afterpay's shareholders approved
* Advises that Federal Court of Australia approved orders to convene a meeting of Afterpay's shareholders
Nov 23 Kingsignal Technology :
* Says its Hong Kong-based subsidiary plans to invest $2.3 million in its Thailand-based subsidiary
* Says it will hold 11 percent stake in the Thailand-based subsidiary, down from 49 percent stake, after the investment
* Says the Hong Kong-based subsidiary will hold 77.7 percent stake in the Thailand-based subsidiary after investment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zGyBtK
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.